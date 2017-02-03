Pelosi: Bannon Is A ‘White Supremacist’ Who Makes ‘America Less Safe’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon of being racist Thursday, alleging his presence on the National Security Council (NSC) puts the country’s safety at risk.

Democrats have been highly critical of Trump’s decision to place Bannon on the NSC while making the presence of the director of National Intelligence and chairman of Joint Chiefs optional at meetings.

“What’s making America less safe is to have a white supremacist named to the National Security Council as a permanent member while the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the Director of National Intelligence are told, ‘Don’t call us, we’ll call you,’” Pelosi said. “You’re no longer permanent members.”

A large number of Republicans have defended the Bannon’s appointment, noting top advisers to former administrations, including Karl Rove and David Axelrod, attended meetings in the past.

Pelosi went on to question whether Trump was mentally fit to serve as president, saying she supports the idea of a mental health screening requirement for those holding the office — an idea reportedly floated by GOP Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah.

“If you’re going to have your hands on the nuclear codes, you probably — we should probably know what mental state you’re in,” Pelosi said. “I can’t wait until he introduces that legislation, to be able to join him as cosponsor of that — I think it’s a very good idea.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.