‘Pay-to-play’ at Clinton State Department exposed in new emails, watchdog says

Newly disclosed emails expose fresh examples of “pay to play” at the Clinton State Department, a conservative watchdog group said Thursday.

The emails, from Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s account, were among 1,600 documents turned over by the State Department in connection with Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Judicial Watch said the documents reveal Clinton Foundation friends requesting and receiving favors from the State Department.

“The emails show ‘what happened’ was that Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin obviously violated laws about the handling of classified information and turned the State Department into a pay for play tool for the corrupt Clinton Foundation,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said, in a swipe at Clinton’s newly released campaign memoir “What Happened.” “The clear and mounting evidence of pay for play and mishandling of classified information warrant a serious criminal investigation by an independent Trump Justice Department.” – READ MORE