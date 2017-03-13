Pavlich: ‘I’m Calling Fake News’ On Second Muhammad Ali Jr. Detention Claim (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Katie Pavlich criticized the media during an appearance on Fox & Friends Sunday for accepting claims Muhammad Ali Jr. recently made that he was detained during a flight from Washington, D.C. to Florida.

Ali testified in Washington last week about an incident in which he and his mother were stopped by immigration after re-entering the country from Jamaica, and he claims he was stopped a second time when returning home from the Hill, despite the fact that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials do not screen for domestic flights.

WATCH:

“I’m calling fake news,” the Fox News contributor stated at the beginning of the interview. “I don’t believe for two seconds that he was asked about his religion. I don’t believe he was asked who gave him his name. Those are not standard policy questions.”

Later in the interview, Pavlich even compared Ali’s second claim to that made by Ahmed Mohamed.

WATCH:

“This sounds a lot like clock boy to me, you know where we find out he brings this clock to school to get attention and then we find out his father was politically motivated and involved in all kinds of organizations that have pretty malicious ties.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].