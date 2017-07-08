Paul Ryan’s Democratic Challenger Bows Out Of Race

One of the three Democrats looking to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he is no longer running for Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district Friday.

David Yankovich, who moved from Ohio to Wisconsin to challenge the speaker, opted to instead endorse Wisconsin ironworker Randy Bryce, saying he still believes it’s “critically important” for Democrats to take the district, the Associated Press reports.

“The energy and excitement behind defeating Paul Ryan has me more convinced than ever that the people of Wisconsin are ready for a real leader. I got into this race because someone has to stop Paul Ryan’s dangerous agenda and ‘party before people’ approach to governing,” he told the press. “I still believe stopping Paul Ryan is critically important, but after spending time with Randy Bryce, it’s clear to me that he is the right person for the job.”

The decision was made after the two discussed the matter over dinner Thursday.

“David and I had dinner last night and I am encouraged by his passion and willingness to help our campaign defeat Paul Ryan,” Bryce said. “David’s commitment to progressive solutions to our nation’s most daunting problems is inspiring and I will continue to lead my campaign based on our shared vision for big, bold ideas. I look forward to hitting the trail with David and repealing and replacing Paul Ryan in November 2018.”

Bryce managed to pull in $430,000 over the course of 12 days after launching his bid June 19.

Ryan has won his district by a significant margin since he was first elected to Congress in 1998.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].