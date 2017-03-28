Paul Ryan: Obamacare Is Still ‘Law Of The Land’ — Now People Will See It ‘Get Even Worse’ (VIDEO)

Only minutes after deciding to cancel the vote on the American Health Care Act, House Speaker Paul Ryan argued passing the bill would have been “doing the Democrats a favor.”

WATCH:



“I don’t know what else to say other than Obamacare is the law of the land,” the Wisconsin Republican stated. “It’s going to remain the law of the land until it’s replaced.”

“We did not have the votes to replace this law, and so, yeah, we’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

“My worry is, Obamacare is going to be getting even worse,” Ryan continued. “Actually, I think we were probably doing the Democrats a favor. I think we were doing the architects of Obama a favor by passing this law before it gets even worse.”

“Well, I guess that favor is not going to be given to them, and it’s going to get worse.”

(DAILY CALLER)

