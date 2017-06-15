Paul Ryan Makes Emotional Address To House After Alexandria Shooting

GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan stressed bipartisan unity in an emotional address to the House just hours after a Wednesday shooting at a practice session for the Congressional Baseball Game that injured Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others.

Ryan commended the bravery of the Capitol Police officers who were at the scene as part of Scalise’s security detail. Two officers were wounded in the attack, one of whom returned fire and hit the shooter after being shot himself.

“We are all horrified by this dreadful attack on our friends and on our colleagues and those who serve and protect this Capitol. We are all praying for those who were attacked and for their families,” Ryan said. “We are united in our shock, we are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”

“I know this House wants to state unequivocally that we are, as ever, awed by the tremendous bravery of the Capitol police,” Ryan added. “It is clear to me based on various eyewitness accounts that without these two heroes, special agent Bailey and special agent Griner, that without these two heroes many lives would have been lost.”

Ryan went on to emphasize the importance of uniting in the aftermath of the shooting, referencing a photo of Democratic lawmakers gathered in prayer tweeted shortly after the attack.

“There is one image in particular that this House should keep, and that is a photo I saw this morning and that is our Democratic colleagues gathered in prayer this morning after hearing the news,” Ryan said. “We do not shed our humanity when we enter this House. For all the noise and all the fury we are one family.”

He concluded his address by asking his colleagues to present a united front to the country and the world.

“I ask all of you to join me to resolve to come together and to show the country, to show the world, that we are one House, the people’s House united in our humanity, it is that humanity which will win the day and it always will,” Ryan said. “God Bless.”

