Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: Trump Intends to Help the Business Environment in America

Friday while discussing his relationship with President Donald Trump, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the president intends to create a “vibrant economy to get jobs going again” in America.

“I think that his intent is to also to do things that can help the business environment in America, which to me, the people hurting most are working class and poor people. – READ MORE

  • huntress

    That and Brady supporting Trump is why i am chearing on the patriots on sunday!!! These guys are heros in a vile, violent, disgusting, filthy lefty loon media.