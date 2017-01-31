‘Part of the Change’: Trayvon Martin’s Parents Reportedly Considering Run For Public Office

The parents of slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin are reportedly considering a run for public office to be “a part of the change” this country needs.

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin are largely driven by concerns that the administration of President Donald Trump is going to undo the social growth and advancement that groups like Black Lives Matter have made since the 2012 shooting death of their son by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch in Sanford, Florida.