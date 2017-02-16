Paris Erects Wall Around Eiffel Tower To Guard Against Terrorists

FOLLOW US!



The French government is erecting an 8.2 foot, bulletproof glass wall around its most famous tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower, following two years of terror.

The wall was approved in January by the Paris City Council and will cost around $20 million. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The wall will replace an existing fence put up last summer.

“The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures,” Deputy Mayor Jean-Francois Martins said. “We will replace the metal grids to the north and south with glass panels which will allow Parisians and visitors a very pleasant view of the monument.”

Terror attacks have killed more than 230 people across France since the start of 2015, which has scared away many tourists from the country. Parisians worry the new wall could further have a negative impact on the tourism industry.

“It’s pure madness!” Bernard Thiebaut, a retired electrical engineer who lives in Paris, told USA Today Wednesday. “It’s not just a physical barrier, it’s also a philosophical and a psychological barrier.”

Thousands of soldiers patrol the streets of Paris to prevent another terror attack. A soldier foiled a terror attack at the Louvre museum Feb. 3 after shooting an Egyptian knifeman.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].