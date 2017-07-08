Paris Clears Migrants Off The Streets For 34th Time In Two Years

Paris police removed 2,500 migrants from the north of the city Friday in its 34th mass evacuation since the migrant crisis broke out in the summer of 2015.

More than 300 police officers used 60 busses to evict migrants living on sidewalks in the Porte de la Chapelle area. The neighborhood was evacuated as recently as May 9, but the camp has since reappeared with an estimated 100 new arrivals every day.

“These illegal camps present a security and public health risk for both the occupants and local residents,” the Paris police prefect’s office said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Thursday that the problem was getting out of hand despite the creation of two new temporary migrant centers in the city.

“It’s always the same problem,” Collomb said. “First off you say ‘I’m going to open a center for 500 people’ and next thing you know you have 3,000 or 4,000 people and you’re left having to sort the problem out.”

The situation in Paris got worse after the “Jungle” migrant camp in Calais was demolished in November and many migrants were transferred to the capital. Local authorities have reported an increase in the number of people on the streets of Calais in recent weeks and people fear a new “Jungle” could reappear.

President Emmanuel Macron promised to speed up the asylum process and cut the wait time to six months during his campaign.

