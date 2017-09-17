True Pundit

Security World

Pakistani judge sentences Christian to death over blasphemy

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

LAHORE, Pakistan –  A defense lawyer says a Pakistani judge has sentenced a Christian man to death after finding him guilty of insulting Islam’s Prophet in the eastern Punjab province.

Riaz Anjum said Saturday the judge announced the verdict a day earlier in the city of Gujrat.

He identified the man as Nadeem James, 35, who was arrested last year after he sent a poem to his Muslim friend on WhatsApp. – READ MORE

Pakistani judge sentences Christian to death over blasphemy
Pakistani judge sentences Christian to death over blasphemy

A defense lawyer says a Pakistani judge has sentenced a Christian man to death after finding him guilty of insulting Islam's Prophet in the eastern Punjab province.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter