Pakistani judge sentences Christian to death over blasphemy
LAHORE, Pakistan – A defense lawyer says a Pakistani judge has sentenced a Christian man to death after finding him guilty of insulting Islam’s Prophet in the eastern Punjab province.
Riaz Anjum said Saturday the judge announced the verdict a day earlier in the city of Gujrat.
He identified the man as Nadeem James, 35, who was arrested last year after he sent a poem to his Muslim friend on WhatsApp. – READ MORE
