Pa. Gov Asks DOJ To Investigate Jewish Attacks As Hate Crimes

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the rash of threats against Jewish community centers, a day school and a cemetery desecration in Philadelphia as hate crimes.

“The recent rash of terror inflicted on Jewish institutions in Pennsylvania and across the country is incredibly alarming. Pennsylvania was founded to be a safe refuge from religious persecution and we owe those affected by these acts an answer as to whether they were targeted because they were Jewish institutions and whether these are part of a broader threat to Jewish residents,” Wolf wrote in a letter Thrusday to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Wolf referred to numerous threats to Jewish centers and a school in his state, and the hundreds of tombstones toppled at the Mount Carmel Cemetery.

“I would appreciate your swift and decisive action to launch a federal Hate Crimes investigation of the attack on this historic Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia and threats to Jewish Community Centers in York and Harrisburg, and a Jewish day school in Montgomery County,” Wolf wrote in his letter to Sessions. “We must reassure people of the Jewish faith that those who seek to make them live in fear will be stopped and brought to justice.”

Earlier on Thursday, Wolf was among thousands who attended a rally on Independence Mall to condemn the cemetery desecrations and the threats to Jewish communities.

The “Stand Against Hate” rally was organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia “to promote security and peace in the wake of the vandalism,” Philly.com reported.

Numerous people from all faiths attended the rally to show solidarity to the Jewish community in the wake of the threats.

“Hate has no place in this commonwealth, and will not be tolerated,” Wolf said at the rally.

(DAILY CALLER)

