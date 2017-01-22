True Pundit

Politics Security

Over 200 Inauguration Day Protesters Face Felony Rioting Charges, Could Face Up To 10 Years in Jail

Posted on by

(Daily Caller) Thanks to Washington, D.C.’s felony rioting statute, 230 anti-Trump protesters will face up to ten years in jail for rioting.

Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police stand near a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Police stand near a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, D.C., U.S., on January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

The protesters were arrested Friday and appeared in court Saturday, according to a BuzzFeed report. Anti-Trump protests turned violent, with black-clad rioters throwing rocks at police, smashing windows, and setting a car on fire. Police responded with stun grenades, pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets.

A group called #DisruptJ20 organized most of the protests Friday and the violence was not spontaneous.

The Daily Caller reported a week before the inauguration that protesters were planning to destroy property. One protester, Tom Faison, told The Washington Post that the property damage was done with “nuance and intention.”

The Post also reported that a majority of the arrested protesters were not residents of Washington, D.C., Maryland, or Virginia. Tom Massey, 32, of Philadelphia was among those arrested, and he told The Post, “I think there should have been more violence yesterday.”

The arrested protesters have court dates in February and March.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • deplorable big dingus

    Put them in the DC jail with the butt pirates . The white boy rioters will not do well the DC jail is %98 black and very rough . I hope they enjoy the rough sex LMAO

  • nafesa

    Start Getting extra Dollars every month i received 15 Thousands Dollars Last month. I am a full time college student and just doing this job in my part time just for 2 to 3 hours daily. Everybody can do this and make some extra income online by follow the link below……..
    !uj424
    ➤➤➤
    ➤➤➤➤ https://web.facebook.com/Jobs-Home-Now3-244493655988990/app/208195102528120/?ref=page_internal
    uj424

    ✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪✪;;::’;;;;;48975

  • Wilkins Micawber

    Rioting is not protesting. Going lightly on these perpetrators just encourages more of the same behaviour from other anarchists and shiftless losers.

  • huntress

    Put them in the same cell as madonna. Disgusting bunch of filthy skanks.

  • Bill Carmody

    Lock those cucks up

  • Patriot76

    Set an example. Give them Maximum sentences. After doing that, the next demonstration should be more tame. If it isn’t arrest the next batch and give them the maximum.

  • Don’t forget to add Madonna to the list

  • idiotsonline

    I sure hope Trump has them all locked up. They are all thugs and HYPOCRITES!!!! They scream peace and love and then spew out hate and vulgarity. It’s disgusting.