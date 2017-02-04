Politics Security Technology
Over 12,000 tweets are calling for Trump’s assassination
In the 12 days since Donald Trump took the oath of office, a steady stream of social media posts have called for the new president’s assassination.
The U.S. Secret Service, however, or even Twitter and Facebook themselves, doesn’t seem to be jumping onto many of these posts. When we asked several users about their recent “assassinate Trump” posts, all of them said they hadn’t been contacted by anyone about their post and they all remain up. – READ MORE