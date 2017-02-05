Out-of-state conservatives are some of Calexit’s biggest fans

Colorado Springs, Colo., resident Arlene Barron welcomes the misery that a successful CalExit movement would create:

Can a line be drawn for a new socialist state to be born and leave the rest of us sane residents alone? — Maureen Huiskes, Pacific Palisades

Great news: California might secede. It doesn’t get any better than this.

I have some advice to the sane citizens of California: Members of the middle class should start planning their own exit. When California loses all those billions from the federal government, the politicians are going to need to find money elsewhere, and you know Hollywood’s millionaires aren’t going to provide it. They’ll move to their mountain homes in Wyoming or elsewhere. – READ MORE