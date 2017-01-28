OscarsSoWhite Activist Still Unhappy: We Need ‘LGBTQIA Movies,’ and ‘Differently-Abled Superheroes’

After making her hashtag #OscarsSoWhite go viral last year by claiming the Oscar nominations were racist and urging a boycott in protest, April Reign is still unhappy. This year, seven of the 20 nominations in acting categories went to minority actors and three films in the Best Documentary category are about black experiences in America.

But Reign has now taken her hashtag tweeting advocacy campaign onto another social justice issue – stating that she’s still waiting for LGBT comedies and disabled superheroes. Daniel Nussbaum at Breitbart noted she told the Los Angeles Times: – READ MORE