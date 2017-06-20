True Pundit

O’Reilly Hints at Competing Network to Fox News: ‘I Am Starting My Own Operation’

Posted on
Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly hinted at starting a competing network to his old home, saying Saturday that “I am starting my own operation.”

On his “The Spin Stops Here” tour in New York on Saturday, O’Reilly was asked if he would start a new network to counter his powerful former home. He said a “bunch of people are looking to compete with Fox because there’s a perception of decline,” Newsday reports

