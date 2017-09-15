Opening of Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘mother!’ Could Hit Career Low

FOLLOW US!



Back in September of 2012, a low-budget horror film calledHouse at the End of the Street was released all across the nation on 3,083 screens. Because Jennifer Lawrence was the film’s star, because she had just broken through in a major way thanks toWinter’s Bone and X-Men: First Class, this low-budget horror film opened just shy of first place with a perfectly respectable $12.3 million.

As of today, that $12.3M is the lowest wide release opening of Lawrence’s career. However, with tomorrow’s wide release of mother!, Lawrence could break that ignoble record. The psychological horror-thriller is projected to open in the $12 million to $15 million range, which already says a lot about Lawrence’s cratering career, but The Hollywood Reporterbelieve Lawrence’s first movie of 2017 could do even worse.

In other words, almost exactly five years after the release of House at the End of the Street — despite numerous Oscar nominations (and a win) and starring in two huge franchises (Hunger Games, X-Men), Lawrence’s hateful and bigoted mouth, her relentless attacks on men, Christians, President Trump and his supporters — could result in a record low opening for a Jennifer Lawrence film in wide release. – READ MORE