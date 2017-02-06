True Pundit

Sports

OOPS: Fox Sports Pundit Called The Super Bowl For Atlanta Before Halftime

Posted on by

Sports talkshow host Skip Bayless declared the Atlanta Falcons victors on Twitter… before halftime and with more than 2 hours to play in Super Bowl LI.

 
As the Patriots mounted the greatest comeback in NFL postseason history, the tone of Bayless’s tweets began to change.


(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.