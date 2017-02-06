OOPS: Fox Sports Pundit Called The Super Bowl For Atlanta Before Halftime

Sports talkshow host Skip Bayless declared the Atlanta Falcons victors on Twitter… before halftime and with more than 2 hours to play in Super Bowl LI.

I'm sure my partner Shannon Sharpe thinks this game is over. Starting to feel like it. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Well, that's it. The Atlanta Falcons are Super Bowl champions. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Wish the Patriots' offense had been able to get off the ground the way Gaga did. What an aerial display, unlike Brady's. She was good. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

What a letdown of a game. Brady's footballs weren't deflated but I am. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017



As the Patriots mounted the greatest comeback in NFL postseason history, the tone of Bayless’s tweets began to change.

TOM BRADY IS MICHAEL JORDAN. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Take THAT, Roger Goodell. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

TOM BRADY JUST DID SOMETHING I DID NOT BELIEVE WAS POSSIBLE, EVEN FOR HIM. HE CAME BACK FROM 21-0 DOWN TO WIN THE SUPER BOWL W/O ATL WEAPONS — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

TOM BRADY: GREATEST QUARTERBACK IN NFL HISTORY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Just makes me want to puke seeing Goodell shake Brady's hand. Brady too classy to leave him hanging the way he left Brady hanging. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

YES: Goodell is getting booed out of the stadium. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017

Brady: 'WE'RE BRINGING THIS SUCKER (THE LOMBARDI TROPHY) HOME." HOW SWEET IT IS. DEFLATE THAT, ROGER. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 6, 2017



(DAILY CALLER)

