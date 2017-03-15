Only Whites Can Be Racist, Insists University

A glossary published by a university insists that only whites can be racist, while also describing terms like “same gender loving” for black homosexuals and a “Brotherhood of Bears” for “queer” men who are large, hairy, and friendly.

The University of California, Davis, published assertions and definitions for these terms, and more, in an “LGBTQIA Resource Center Glossary,” as reported by Campus Reform.

UC Davis defines “racism” as “the systematic subordination of marginalized racial groups … by members of the agent/dominant/privileged racial group who have relatively more social power (white),” clearly indicating that only whites are capable of racism.

In the “transition” part of the glossary, the college suggests that transgender individuals can be considered as such without changing their names, legal gender, or undergoing hormone therapy or surgical operations.

The school defines homosexuality, but it also includes a definition for “same gender loving,” which is “a term used by some African American folks who love, date, have attraction to people of the same gender.”

Furthermore, UC Davis uses multiple words to describe an individual attracted to members of more than one gender, providing definitions for “bisexual,” “pansexual,” “omnisexual,” and “nonmonosexual.”

The glossary also explores something called the “Bear community,” as noted in an article by The College Fix in August of 2016, during which the glossary appears to have been either published or last updated.

UC Davis describes the “Bear community” or “Brotherhood of Bears” as consisting of “queer men similar in looks and interests, most of them big, hairy, friendly and affectionate,” also noting its contingent of “Ursulas,” which are “some lesbians, particularly butch dykes.”

Shortly after noting that “crossdresser” has replaced the “outdated and problematic” “transvestite,” the authoritative reference guide ends by explaining that “womyn/womxn” exists because “some womyn spell the word with a “y” or an “x” as a form of empowerment to move away from the “men” in the “traditional” spelling of “women.”

