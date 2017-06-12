One Year Ago, Omar Mateen Murdered 49 People At The Pulse Nightclub In The Name Of ISLAM

I’m putting that in a headline, just so it appears somewhere — anywhere — in a headline this week. Our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters would rather not talk about it.

It’s good to remember what happened at the Pulse nightclub one year ago. It’s bad to ignore Omar Mateen’s clearly stated motive for killing all those people.

Hell, some in the #Resistance are even trying to blame… guess who?

A year ago, Pulse became worst attack against LGBT people in U.S. history. A year later, the President refuses to acknowledge Pride Month. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 12, 2017

That’s right, a guy who didn’t hold any political power a year ago, and who lamented the murder of those “wonderful people” and stood in “solidarity with the members of Orlando’s LGBT community,” is somehow complicit in what Omar Mateen did. It all makes sense when you don’t think about it.

I honestly don’t understand things like this:

Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame has been covered in stickers saying “I Resist Homophobia” during #ResistMarch #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/Ec4B2D2ERQ — Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) June 11, 2017

Out of all the perfectly legitimate criticisms of Trump, why make one up? What has he ever said or done that was homophobic?

But then, these are the same people who think Mike Pence is going to hook up their genitals to a car battery for being gay. #Resistance means never having to say, “I’m thinking.”

Omar Mateen murdered 49 people because he thought Allah wanted him to. You can ignore that, but I won’t.

