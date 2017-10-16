One Actress Had To Physically Push Weinstein Off Herself During Business Meeting

Actress Eva Green came forward to detail her own personal encounter with Harvey Weinstein, her mother recapped the experience on a French radio interview Friday.

After the interview, Green, 37, detailed when the Oscar-winning producer made inappropriate sexual advances on her during a business meeting in Paris, reported Variety on Saturday.

“I wish to address comments made by my mother in a recent interview regarding Harvey Weinstein,” Green said in a statement to Variety. “I met him for a business meeting in Paris where he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.” – READ MORE