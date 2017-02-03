Once Again, Media Can’t Help But to Call Violent Riot a ‘Protest’

Regular readers will recall this is a perennial pet peeve of mine. Note that the first two tweets I cited are also part of a larger trend I’m noticing, where outlets choose to use sanitized images to mischaracterize the event in question. Why, how could anyone oppose those nice looking students holding up their signs?

The Slate headline is also wildly misleading; Trump’s concern wasn’t the protests, it was “practicing violence on innocent people with a different point of view.” – READ MORE