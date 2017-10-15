On PBS, Tina Brown Explains How Harvey Weinstein Bought Off Reporters

On Tuesday’s Charlie Rose show on PBS, former magazine editor Tina Brown — who ran The New Yorker, Newsweek, and for a short time a Harvey Weinstein-backed magazine called Talk — spoke about working with Harvey. Rose barely questioned Brown, and just let her talk. Access Hollywood picked up a piece of this conversation, along the same lines as their chat with Paula Froehlich — about how the movie mogul could buy writers’ silence with money, and if he couldn’t, he could go above their pay grade to editors and kill negative stories that way.

TINA BROWN: [W]e did hear the rumors, but you never saw it. That there were just, you know, things happened, this is like this, but you never saw it. What I found really unsettling was how many journalists were on his payroll. I mean, you know, Harvey would have everyone on his payroll. All the people at the [New York] Post and people in the tabloids, people writing stuff, entertainment writers, gossip writers.

If there was any stirring of a negative story, Harvey would offer them a book contract, a development deal, a consultancy, and they used to succumb. Journalists are often short of money and they were also very star struck with the world that Harvey offered which was movies and Hollywood. You know, every writer who is like doing a small column somewhere and dreams that his work will be picked up and turn into a big movie and his life would be changed or her life will be changed.– READ MORE