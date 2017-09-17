Omar Khadr Denied Unsupervised Visitation With Sister Who Says US ‘Deserved’ 9/11

Confessed killer and former al-Qaida terrorist Omar Khadr won’t be getting unsupervised visitation rights with his older sister, Zaynab Khadr, following a Canadian court ruling.

Khadr is a former Guantanamo Bay detainee who admitted to killing U.S. Army medic Sgt. Christopher and wounding special forces Sgt. Layne Morris while he was in Afghanistan as a Canadian citizen fighting for the Taliban. He recently went to court to have his bail conditions eased, including a stipulation that he could not have unaccompanied visits with his sister.

Zaynab Khadr has frequently expressed support and sympathy for terrorists like Osama bin Laden and voiced her support for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She attempted to justify the 9/11 terrorist strikes, telling a 2004 CBC documentaryon the Khadr family that Bin Laden was focused on punishing the American government “where it will hurt, not the people. But sometimes innocent people pay the price. You don’t want to feel happy, but you just sort of think, well, they deserve it, they’ve been doing it for such a long time. Why shouldn’t they feel it once in a while?” – READ MORE