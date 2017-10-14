Oliver Stone Accused of Groping Former Playboy Model

FOLLOW US!



Former Playboy model and actress Carrie Stevens likened Hollywood film producer Oliver Stone to rival producer Harvey Weinstein after she saw reports that Stone expressed sympathy for the fallen movie mogul.

Stone lent his voice on Friday morning to the conversation that has followed the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Weinstein recently reported by the New York Times and the New Yorker. Stone was addressing the international media at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea when reporters asked about his reaction to Weinstein’s allegations and whether he had been aware of the rumors about his behavior over the last three decades, the Cut reports.

Stevens responded to a tweet linking to a Hollywood Reporter article that included Stone’s initial comments. She reflected on the tweet headline by sharing about a time when Stone groped her breast when they were at the same party. – READ MORE