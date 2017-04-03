Oklahoma Student Delegates Call On State Gov’t To Mandate Trigger Warnings

Students from Oklahoma universities have demanded the state government and university regents force college professors to include trigger warnings in their syllabi.

Forty-four out of 46 student delegates at the Congress of the Oklahoma State Government voted to petition both the state government and state university regents to require professors to use trigger warnings, according to a press release.

The students delegates’ resolution demands that professors give written warning one day before a class will discuss rape, self-harm, and kidnapping, among other topics, and asks that professors label classes that deal with such content.

“As many as 17% of college students suffer from PTSD,” stated Traeton Dansby, a Northeastern State University student and writer of the resolution. “Being exposed to triggering content without prior warning can be detrimental to their safety – both mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Dansby did not provide a link backing up the assertion that “as many as 17% of college students” are afflicted by PTSD, but he presumably cites this study by the VISN 19 Eastern Colorado Healthcare System. Approximately 7-8 percent of the U.S. population will have PTSD at some stage in their lives, according to the Department of Veteran Affairs.

“I was inspired to write this Resolution after seeing my best friend suffer through school,” said Dansby. “If our instructors presented certain material without prior warning, she’d have flashbacks in the middle of class that would take her to a dark place. It is my hopes that this Resolution will spark a positive change and help protect some of our most vulnerable students.”

