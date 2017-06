O’KEEFE STRIKES AGAIN: Van Jones Says Russia is “Nothing burger” (VIDEO)

(NEW YORK) — Project Veritas’ American Pravda: CNN continues today with a video of left-leaning political commentator Van Jones caught on camera plainly stating that “the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger.”

This follows the release of a video of CNN Producer John Bonifield, who was caught touting the Russia narrative as “bullsh*t.”

