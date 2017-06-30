O’KEEFE American Pravda Part 3: CNN Thinks Voters are “Stupid as sh*t” (VIDEO)

(New York) Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.

Carr echoed the sentiment of John Bonifield from the first American Pravda video–that the narrative comes from the top, and Russia is good for ratings:

“…it’s decisions made by people higher than me and if they go wow, your ratings are soaring right now. Keep up what you’re doing. Well, what we’re doing is Russia, ISIS, London terror, shooting in Chicago, that’s it.”

