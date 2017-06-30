O’KEEFE American Pravda Part 3: CNN Producer For Cuomo Says 90% of us recognize he [Trump] is a clown,” and “f*cking crazy” (VIDEO)

(New York) Project Veritas’ newest video from the American Pravda: CNN series exposes Jimmy Carr, the Associate Producer for CNN’s New Day attacking President Donald Trump and admitting that CNN has a left-leaning bias.

When asked by an undercover journalist if CNN is impartial, Carr plainly responded, “In theory. ”

He then continued to talk about CNN’s views on President Trump:

“On the inside, we all recognize he is a clown that he is hilariously unqualified for this. He’s really bad at this and that he does not have America’s best interests. We recognize he’s just fucking crazy.”

But according to Carr, the reality is that there is little diversity of opinion at CNN:

Carr: “We’re all on, 90% of us are on board with just the fact that he’s crazy.” PV: “What do you mean 90% are on board what, the, with her?” Carr: “Like, no I wouldn’t say with her but just acknowledge the fact that he’s batshit… my direct co-workers.”

WATCH:

READ MORE:

FULL VIDEO: