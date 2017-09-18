Ohio ‘Food Stamp Millionaire’ Found Guilty of Food Stamp, Medicaid Fraud

An Ohio millionaire has been found guilty of welfare fraud in court Friday after he fraudulently collected food stamps and Medicaid benefits.

WKYC reports that a judge convicted Pascal Mahvi, also known as the “Food Stamp Millionaire,” of one fifth-degree felony for fraudulently claiming more than $8,300 worth of food stamps and one misdemeanor charge of fraud for falsifying his application for Medicaid benefits over two years before his arrest.

Mahvi and his attorney declined to comment on the case following Friday’s decision. A judge is expected to sentence Mahvi in four to six weeks. – READ MORE