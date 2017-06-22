Ohio Dem Blasts Party After Special Election Loss: ‘Our Brand Is Worse Than Trump’

A Democratic lawmaker lamented after two special election losses Tuesday that his party’s brand “is worse than Trump.”

“We can’t just run against Trump,” Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan told The New York Times, saying Democrats need to send a concise economic message to voters.

Ryan ran against Nancy Pelosi for her post as leader of the Democrats after last year’s election. Pelosi’s presence is being blamed for hurting Jon Ossoff’s campaign in Georgia.

Very notable how many Ds and Rs have pointed to Pelosi’s presence as the bogeyman tonight. Lots wondering how that’ll play next yr. — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) June 21, 2017

Republican Karen Handel often tied Ossoff to Pelosi and warned that he would bring Pelosi’s liberal San Francisco agenda with him to the historically Republican district.

“They’re still running against her and still winning races, and it’s still a problem,” Ryan told The Times.

CNN reports New York Rep. Kathleen Rice blasted the California Democrat.

“We need leadership change. It’s time for Nancy Pelosi to go, and the entire leadership team,” Dem Rep Kathleen Rice tells @deirdrewalshcnn — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 21, 2017

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy told MSNBC Wednesday morning that Democrats spend too much time talking about Russia and not more time on other issues the public wants to hear about.

