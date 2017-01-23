‘Oh My Goff’: NBC Affiliate’s Reporter Tweets Fictitious ‘White House Statement,’ Doesn’t Apologize

At 6:55 a.m. on Sunday, Angie Goff of NBC4 in Washington, whose Twitter handle is @OhMyGOFF, tweeted, “JUST IN: The White House releases statement …” on Saturday’s “Women’s Marches” in Washington and elsewhere. Goff attached the alleged “White House” statement.

2-1/2 hours later, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that “The White House has not issued a statement.” Good grief. – READ MORE