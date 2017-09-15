Obama’s Top Campaign Ad Firm Got Nearly $60M In Federal Contracts

Former President Barack Obama’s presidential campaign advertising agency received nearly $60 million in federal contracts after he took office, according to an analysis by The Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group.

The gravy train for the Washington, D.C.-based agency, GMMB, hasn’t slowed since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the analysis found. The liberal Democratic communications powerhouse was awarded nearly $15 million in a new contract in June, after Trump entered the Oval Office.

GMMB received a total of $58.4 million in federal contracts from 2009 to 2017, according to USASpending, which tracks federal spending through contracts, grants, loans and other forms. GMMB’s annual revenue is an estimated $32.6 million, according to D&B Hoovers, a private business research and rating firm.

Jim Margolis joined fellow Democrat Frank Greer in GMMB in 1985. Since then, Margolis has been one of the Democratic Party’s top media strategists. He was lead advertising strategist and advisor for former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and for the 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton, which delivered considerable profits for GMMB. Margolis also produced the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions, and was the co-producer of Obama’s two inaugurations. – READ MORE