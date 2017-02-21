Obama’s Presidential Library Could Cost $1.5 Billion

An honorary complex for former President Barack Obama, which is expected to include a library and a museum, could cost as much as $1.5 billion.

The estimated price tag is triple the amount raised for the George W. Bush Presidential Center, according to Page Six.

Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, a husband-and-wife architectural powerhouse, said raising the funds for the prospective Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will be a hard-pressed task because the 44th president didn’t fundraise as much as he could have while in office.

“It won’t be easy. It’s not just about preserving the past. It’s about the future,” Williams said, according to Page Six.

The majority of the U.S. presidents have official presidential libraries and centers that commemorate their legacies.

Williams and Tsien spoke about the project at the David Rubenstein Atrium at the Lincoln Center, which the two designed.

In fact, the duo have quite a track record. They designed the famous art museum the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia after it was moved from the suburban township of Lower Merion, as well as a number of buildings at universities across the country.

(DAILY CALLER)

