True Pundit

Business Politics

Obama’s Presidential Library Could Cost $1.5 Billion

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

An honorary complex for former President Barack Obama, which is expected to include a library and a museum, could cost as much as $1.5 billion.

The estimated price tag is triple the amount raised for the George W. Bush Presidential Center, according to Page Six.

Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, a husband-and-wife architectural powerhouse, said raising the funds for the prospective Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will be a hard-pressed task because the 44th president didn’t fundraise as much as he could have while in office.

“It won’t be easy. It’s not just about preserving the past. It’s about the future,” Williams said, according to Page Six.

The majority of the U.S. presidents have official presidential libraries and centers that commemorate their legacies.

Williams and Tsien spoke about the project at the David Rubenstein Atrium at the Lincoln Center, which the two designed.

In fact, the duo have quite a track record. They designed the famous art museum the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia after it was moved from the suburban township of Lower Merion, as well as a number of buildings at universities across the country.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • StatEco

    “Chicago will be a hard-pressed task because the 44th president didn’t fundraise as much as he could have while in office.”
    Democrats sure raised a hell lot of funds all the time, the problem has been spending more than they brought in.

  • ancirnhao

    The library is to commemorate his legacy? What legacy? Obamacare? Racial divisiveness and BLM? Oh and save space for the post Presidential treasonous wing and a tribute to the violent rioters he organized in an effort to undermine our President.