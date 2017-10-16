Obamacare Tax to Raise Premiums in 2018, Cost $270 Billion Over Next Decade

An Obamacare tax that will be imposed in 2018 will raise premiums even further and is estimated to cost $270 billion over the next decade, according to a report commissioned by UnitedHealth Group.

The report was commissioned to examine how a tax imposed by Obamacare would impact premiums.

Under Obamacare, health insurers that offer coverage are required to pay a fee on health insurance premiums they earn, which is also considered a tax by the IRS.

Congress imposed a moratorium on collecting these taxes in 2017, but that moratorium will end the beginning of 2018. According to the report, $13.9 billion in insurer taxes was not collected in 2017, which saved consumers about 3 percent on premiums. – READ MORE