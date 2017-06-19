True Pundit

Business Politics

Obamacare Co-Op in New Mexico Requests 80 Percent Rate Hike

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

All four health insurance providers on New Mexico’s state-run exchange have submitted rate proposals for the coming year, despite uncertainty about key federal subsidies.

New Mexico Health Connections CEO Martin Hickey said Thursday his cooperative is proposing a nearly 80 percent premium increase for individuals. The proposal may be lowered in July.

READ MORE:

New Mexico health insurer proposes 80 percent premium hike
New Mexico health insurer proposes 80 percent premium hike

All four health insurance providers on New Mexico's state-run exchange have submitted rate proposals for the coming year, despite uncertainty about key federal subsidies.
newsobserver newsobserver

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter