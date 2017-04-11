Obama Wrote America Is A ‘Racist Society’ In An Unreleased Manuscript

In an unpublished manuscript, former President Barack Obama and a friend wrote that America is a “racist society” that pushes an ideology that infects the minds of whites and blacks.

Pulitzer Prize winning author David Garrow is set to reveal information about this unpublished book in his upcoming biography “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama.”

In an interview on the Jamie Weinstein Show released Wednesday, Garrow opened up about his upcoming book and told Weinstein, “I think that people irrespective of their political views or partisan identification will be astonished. I cannot say that too strongly. Will be profoundly astonished by how much important substance of Barack Obama’s life has not previously been known and that’s not in a negative context necessarily at all.”

Garrow, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Martin Luther King Jr., went on to say: “Barack and his closest friend [Robert Fischer] in the early 1990s, when they were in law school, wrote several hundred pages of a proposed book manuscript that was never published, particularly the 140 pages or so of that manuscript that is about race gives significant insight into Barack’s thinking when he was leaving law school, about to enter into public life in Illinois.”

Weinstein appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday, and Carlson read out from a portion of the unreleased manuscript that focused on race.

“Racism against African Americans continues to exist throughout American society, [which is] an admittedly racist culture,” Obama and Fischer wrote. “Precisely because America is a racist society we cannot realistically expect white America to make special concessions toward blacks over the long haul. The greatest testimony to the force of racist ideology in American culture is that it infects not only the mind of whites, but the minds of blacks as well.”

Garrow told Weinstein that if Republican opposition researchers had obtained the manuscript in 2008, it could have derailed Obama’s candidacy.

