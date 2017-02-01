Obama vetting procedures allowed Iraqi terrorists into U.S.

Aws Mohammed Younis Al-Jayab in 2012 was among the first Iraqi refugees to enter the U.S. after President Obama lifted a six-month freeze on such entries as his aides tightened a shaky vetting process.

Once on U.S. soil, it took Al-Jayab a matter of weeks to embrace terrorism. He began chatting on social media about his support for the Islamic State and bragging about the killings he committed in Syria. – READ MORE