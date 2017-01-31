Obama Should Quit Opining On Trump And Get Back To Golf

When Barack Obama became president of the United States, it was a rebuke of George W Bush’s presidency. Bush’s reaction was muted. He painted pictures and let his successors be his successors. That’s the way it works. Eventually you aren’t president anymore, and you let the next guy do his thing.

There was a hope that Obama would treat his post-presidency the same way. But it turns out he didn’t. He has chosen to engage again and summon more chaos. – READ MORE