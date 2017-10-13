Obama Justice Department Favored Immigrants Over Citizens

Out of some 146 cases filed under the Immigration and Nationality Act during former President Barack Obama’s administration, just 10 accused companies of discriminating against Americans, according to data uncovered by a Washington legal foundation.

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI), the legal arm of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), gathered the statistics by reviewing lawsuits and settlements initiated by the Justice Department’s Office of Special Counsel for Immigration-Related Unfair Employment Practices.

The Immigration and Nationality Act contains provisions to protect Americans from discrimination, as well as immigrants. But the statistics suggest that the Obama administration made scant use of that section. The 10 cases filed on behalf of citizens represent less than three-fourths of 1 percent of the total caseload, dating to 2009.

Just one case alleged that a company had retaliated against an American citizen. In that case, a receptionist at a New Jersey company alleged that her bosses forced her to screen out American job applicants. – READ MORE