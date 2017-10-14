Obama, Holder Group Push $250,000 More Into Virginia Gov Race

A former President Barack Obama-backed group that is focused on state elections with redistricting repercussions has pushed an additional $250,000 into Virginia’s gubernatorial race to back the Democratic candidate, records show.

The National Democratic Redistricting Foundation—a foundation associated with the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), a Washington, D.C.-based organization focused on redistricting efforts chaired by former Attorney General Eric Holder—donated $250,000 to the Virginia Democratic Party on October 11, Virginia campaign finance filingsshow.

The donation came the same day it was reported that Obama would hit the campaign trail for the first time since leaving the White House. Obama will attend a rally next week in Richmond, Va. on behalf of Ralph Northam, the Democratic nominee for governor running against Republican Ed Gillespie in the November 7 election.

This is the second donation from the Obama-backed group supporting Northam’s candidacy. The NDRC gave a $500,000 donation to the Virginia Democratic Party in late August, which appears to be the first political contribution from the group. – READ MORE