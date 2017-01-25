Obama Had A Lower Average Approval Rating Than NIXON

(Daily Caller) President Barack Obama had a lower average approval rating than a president who resigned and another who was impeached, according to Gallup.

Gallup published Jan. 20 that Obama’s average approval rating was 47.9 percent. When compared to post-World War II presidents, Obama ranks ninth out of 12, according to CNS News.

Both Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton ranked higher than Obama. Nixon famously resigned after the Watergate scandal. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives for perjury, but later acquitted by the Senate.

John F. Kennedy takes the top spot at 70.1 percent. He’s followed by Dwight Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Richard Nixon.

Obama beat out Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Harry Truman.

