True Pundit

Obama-Era Troop Cuts Caused ‘Critical Shortfalls’ Among U.S. Troops in Afghanistan

Obama-era cuts to U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan caused “critical shortfalls” among military personnel and has increased risks to American-led forces operating in the country, according to a Pentagon report released Tuesday.

The Defense Department told Congress that the drawdown of some 1,400 U.S. troops last year presented “moderate to moderate-high” risks to the mission over the past six months. Defense officials said Afghanistan is “at a critical point” in the 16-year war, assessing 2017 as a year of “setting conditions to build momentum.”

  • Perrin

    The U.S. government has been in the grips of the globalists completely since the assassination of President Kennedy . But it satrted , in this incarnation ….

    “Ordo Ab Chao” , is the globalists motto . The ‘federal reserve system was created from the ‘Hegalian Dialectic’ .. otherwise known as , Problem , Reaction , Solution . 1907 bank run created by j.p.morgan …(problem) … banks fail , recession ..(reaction )… create control system , 1913 , of currency , or ‘federal reserve .. ( solution ) . This pattern has been used time and time again .