True Pundit

Obama-Era Troop Cuts Caused ‘Critical Shortfalls’ Among U.S. Troops in Afghanistan

Obama-era cuts to U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan caused “critical shortfalls” among military personnel and has increased risks to American-led forces operating in the country, according to a Pentagon report released Tuesday.

The Defense Department told Congress that the drawdown of some 1,400 U.S. troops last year presented “moderate to moderate-high” risks to the mission over the past six months. Defense officials said Afghanistan is “at a critical point” in the 16-year war, assessing 2017 as a year of “setting conditions to build momentum.”

