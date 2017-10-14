True Pundit

Obama AG Loretta Lynch faces a Capitol Hill date to discuss Russia vote meddling

President Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been called to testify before congressional Russian election meddling probes next week.

Both the House and Senate intelligence committees are expected to interview her and she could also gather with the Senate Judiciary Committee, sources familiar with her plans told CNN.

Republicans have been eager to question Ms. Lynch about an infamous tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton in June 2016, a meeting which has triggered suspicions about the Obama Department of Justice’s impartiality toward Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton at the height of the election. – READ MORE

The Washington Times The Washington Times
