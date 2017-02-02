Oakland Sets Up $300,000 Anti-Deportation Fund

Oakland, one of California’s many sanctuary cities, set up a $300,000 anti-deportation fund on Tuesday in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order last week that aims to cut off federal funds to “jurisdictions that willfully refuse to comply” with federal immigration enforcement.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the fund will be disbursed to to a “rapid response network” composed of 12 Oakland organizations to help families that cannot afford legal representation and whose illegal status could result in deportation. – READ MORE