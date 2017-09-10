NYT Thinks Trump Refuses To Look Cohn In The Eye

President Donald Trump reportedly refuses to make eye contact with Economic Council chairman Gary Cohn, according to a New York Times report.

In a story detailing how Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly is establishing “order” in the White House, the Times says Trump is still furious with Cohn for criticizing the president over his post-Charlottesville statements, in which Cohn did not believe Trump adequately addressed the evils of white supremacy.

While Trump is reportedly going so far as to not look Cohn in the eyes during conversation, Kelly is engaged in a special effort to make Cohn feel welcome, the Times suggests. When the two exited from the Marine One helicopter last week, Kelly put his arm around Cohn’s shoulder, a staffer reportedly obsevered. The Times deemed this a show of “solidarity.”

Cohn’s alienation from Trump is also said to be evident in other ways. Last Thursday the president met with a diverse group that included New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as well as members of Congress from Cuomo’s state and neighboring New Jersey. The subject was infrastructure, and Kelly had already instructed the guests that Cohn would head-up the discussion. Trump “virtually ignored” Cohn, according to the Times, also alleging that when Trump is really unhappy with an individual’s performance, he responds not with evident hostility but abject indifference.

