NYT Publishes Anonymously-Sourced Story Targeting Jeff Sessions as He Ramps Up War Against Leakers

As Attorney General Jeff Sessions ramps up efforts against leakers, it appears that they are striking back with a story aimed to humiliate him.

Unnamed “current and former administration officials” told the New York Timessupposed details from an Oval Office meeting months ago where the president allegedly dressed Sessions down after getting word that Robert Mueller was to be appointed special counsel.

The report claimed that during a meeting on May 17 between Trump and his top advisers on who would replace fired FBI Director James Comey, White House Counsel Don McGahn received a call from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who said he decided to appoint Mueller as special counsel to lead the Russia investigation. – READ MORE