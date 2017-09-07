NYT Op-Ed: Ivanka Is A ‘Scarecrow Stuffed’ Heiress Whose Word Means Zilch

New York Times op-ed writer and self-proclaimed feminist Lindy West attacked first daughter Ivanka Trump in a piece Wednesday that claimed Trump’s persona and promises are empty.

In “The Ivanka Trump Guarantee,” West says Trump’s commitment to gender parity is really just a facade, so much so that she doesn’t even know what she’s talking about.

“She hates the gender wage gap so much, she can’t even stand to know anything about it,” West wrote.

“Ivanka Trump is never going to come through. Coming through isn’t her function. She is more a logo than a person, a scarecrow stuffed with branding, an heiress-turned-model-turned-multimillionaire’s-wife playacting as an authority on the challenges facing working women so that she can sell more pastel sheath dresses,” West went on.

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards also touted the story by tweeting Trump’s accused lack of wherewithal Wednesday.

“She hates the gender wage gap so much, she can’t even stand to know anything about it.” 💯, Lindy West: https://t.co/zHHPcwm4JK — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 6, 2017

Richards also ironically tweeted earlier in the day that “every person has the right to live,” bemoaning the end of DACA.

West concluded that the only thing women can hold onto is Trump’s word, which according to her means nothing, so women should stop waiting around for change.

“Stop wondering which of these people will save us and when. There is not going to be a surprise silver lining to the Trump presidency — not from Ivanka Trump.”

“The Trump Doctrine is to say whatever makes you feel good and do whatever makes you the most money. And Ms. Trump isn’t anomalous,” West wrote. She urged readers to stop spending their time trying to figure out the meaning of Trump family statements and instead, “spend it fighting what they do.”

