NYT Furious GOP Doing Exactly What NYT Wanted Dems To Do In 2013

The New York Times editorial board ripped into the GOP Friday for trying to prevent Democrats from obstructing the appointments of federal judges after supporting Democrats’ efforts to do the same in the past.

“Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, are itching to eliminate the last remaining tool the minority party has to influence a president’s picks for the federal courts — the so-called blue slip.” laments The Times’ editorial board. “Back in 2009, Mr. McConnell and the entire Republican Senate caucus — then in the minority — implored President Barack Obama to honor all blue slips.”

What’s all this talk about a blue slip?

“They are nothing more than a tradition, which has been in use off and on (mostly on) since the early twentieth century,” writes Jeffrey Toobin for The New Yorker. Blue slips refer to a letter containing a blue piece of paper given to senators from a nominated judge’s home state. The letter invites each senator to check a box based on whether or not they approve of the nomination. What was once used as an information gathering tool from senators most familiar with the nominees, eventually morphed into veto power. – READ MORE